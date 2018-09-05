Getty Image

Think back to 2011. That was a fun time, right? The world wasn’t as blatant of a burning hellscape as it is now (it still was a burning hellscape, mind you, we were all just better at ignoring it), everyone wasn’t horribly irony-poisoned from spending all of their time on the internet arguing with their extended family about whether basic human rights are good, and the Chicago Bulls were 62-20 under the guidance of first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau.

It was a good time for Thibs, a longtime assistant and defensive ace who finally got his shot to show what he could do leading a team. In response, the Bulls went 62-20 and Derrick Rose won the league’s MVP award. Since then, things have gotten kind of weird for Thibodeau — the Bulls fired him after the 2014-15 season, when tensions between the two sides boiled over. He’s now in Minnesota, leading a Timberwolves team that is talented but features rumblings of internal strife.

But as is the case with many of us as we inch closer and closer to the crushing finality of death, we look back on the best moments of our lives and long for them. The difference is not all of us can bring them back, but Thibs — in addition to being the Wolves’ coach — is the team’s president of basketball operations, and baby, he has the ability to pull off stuff like this.