Top 10 Allen Iverson Sneakers Of All Time

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.08.11 7 years ago 9 Comments
Not too many players have had a sneaker line that compares to Michael Jordan‘s in terms of iconic style and on-court performance. When Allen Iverson entered the NBA in 1996, he immediately won the hearts of young fans with his indomitable spirit – both on and off the court. His shoes, like his signature headband and arm sleeve, were representative of how he played the game. In honor of his 36th birthday yesterday, here are A.I.’s Top 10 sneakers of all time.

1. Reebok Question
The classic shoe that Iverson wore when he famously crossed up Jordan. Released in September of 1996 for Iverson’s rookie year, they were stable, comfortable and had great court traction. The red/white and black/white versions were the most iconic, yet Reebok would continue to release new colorways, even during Iverson’s tenure with the Nuggets. The Mid version of the Questions also became a fan-favorite.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONREEBOKStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP