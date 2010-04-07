There’s nothing people like to see more than small guys dunking. Just ask three-time slam dunk contest winner Nate Robinson. And thankfully NBA TV analyst Eric Snow has given us a list worthy of debate: the top 10 dunking point guards of all time. Check out the list (with video evidence) after the jump.
10. Kevin Johnson & Deron Williams (tied)
9. Robert Pack
8. Derrick Rose
7. Allen Iverson
6. Russell Westbrook
5. Kenny Smith
4. Baron Davis
3. Steve Francis
2. Spud Webb
1. Nate Robinson
After looking at this list, KJ has to be higher. The guy was an absolute beast. Also, where’s Penny Hardaway? How quickly people forget. And in a couple years, Rose and Westbrook could easily be in the top five. Sorry Nate, you’re not No. 1.
Who do you think is the best dunking point guard of all time?
Nate isn’t a point guard.
To me, Steve Francis shouldve been 1. Ive never considered Hardaway as a PG but more of a SG. Nate is #1 because of the sympathy he got from the dunk contest
I woulda put Rose atleast top 3…dat boi cold
First thing that hit me also, before I saw Aron’s comment, was that KJ (a true point guard too) definitely has to be higher.
KJ Dunked on The Dream and RPack dunked on EVERYONE
my 1 and 2
Iverson didn’t dunk better than Derrick Rose
Call me crazy, but I’d take 6-10 over 1-5 in terms of in game dunkers. Anyone agree?
Rose will be number one in the next 2 years. Kid’s insane.
But, KJ has to be in the top 5.
Is this list top-10 short dunkers??? If so, Nate is definitely up there. If the list is for “POINT GUARDS” like it indicates in the title… Nate shouldn’t be on the list. See post #1.
Come on Dime. A simple top-10 list and you guys screw it up. While you’re messing up top-10 lists… make a top-10 shooting centers list and put Nowitzki on it. That’ll make sense.
yeah if they included HS d-rose wouldve been much higher
Without blinking an eye or looking at the list, I said KJ. I can’t believe he’s #10 on this list.
AI stopped dunking pretty early in his career, so his name is suspect to me. He dunked more in college.
I don’t hate Nate, but there’s no way he’d even be in my top 5. Pack was a way better dunker than Nate.
goh nate 1???
francis is number one and kj is top 5(fav alltime dunk over dream).
*ahem* didn’t Magic dunk over Ewing? I know he’s not Top 10, but he was still a PG who has crammed it on people.
Penny not on this list is weak.
E-Snow are you getting high on your own supply? KJ should be MUCH higher. There was a guy named Penny Hardaway you are forgetting.
I love AI, but he ain’t a point guard and he wasn’t that great a dunker.
Nate doesn’t have ten in-game dunks that are worth sneezing at.
Derrick Rose and it aint close
I had no idea Nate was a PG. Maybe they just mean short guys that can dunk. I’m not gonna be like that though a dunks a dunk and I know what they’re getting at. I’ve always thought dunking PG’s were awesome. I think its way cooler when a pure point guard dunks (like Deron, I don’t care if he gets buckets he’s running a Jerry Sloan squad) as opposed to when a combo guard (like Nate) because the dunk carries that much more significance from a pure point. A pure points priority is running the show and making plays. That way you know if he dunks its either on a fast break or when his team needs a moral boost and a bucket. A pure PG should know when to take over…and it helps if he can do that by shoving his groin in another mans face (no homo). Nothing says dagger or comeback run like a PG cram on a big man. A dunk by pure PG is a brilliant display of showmanship and decision making. A pure point like Deron gets his dunks while running the offense so its a nice way to show off his hops without missing a beat. By that mode of reasoning I put KJ and Deron way higher on my list but anyway
here’s my opinion:
10. Kevin Johnson & Deron Williams (tied)(as much as it kills me, I agree with these 2 at #10. I always thought there dunks were really cool though, while they aren’t super fancy they were powerful. I dunno personally I give more points to a powerful imposing dunk than a fancy one. Still the other guys on this list were better for the WOW factor)
9. Robert Pack (Knew next to nothing about this guy then watched his videos, yea he was sick. Still can’t say I know much so lets just keep him were the experts put him)
8. Kenny Smith (I put him lower because even though he was in the dunk contest, the guys after on this list are just TOO sick to be relegated)
7. Russell Westbrook (come on the guys a beast with his crams but he’s not better than Derrick Rose. Not on his best day. that’s not a slight either, soon no one will be better than Derrick Rose.)
6. Derrick Rose (Derrick Rose could make a case for top 5 from right now! The dunks he has had in his short NBA career are shades of LBJ. D-Rose dunks make me want to give up in life, they are THAT sick.)
5. Baron Davis (Baron could be number 1 easy. That AK dunk in playoffs back in 07 showed that. He’s got the talent always has, and has some sick dunks but for me the following guys were way more influential).
4. Spud Webb (Yea I know take march me out back and shoot me. I don’t care I’ll die arguing this. Spudds dunk contest footage changed my life and I didn’t see too many in game dunks but no sorry he’s #4. He was a pioneer for the little guy dunking but the next guy on this list took it to a whole other level)
3. Allen Iverson (He’s the quintessential David v Goliath guy, little man, warrior all that jazz. You cannot place that animal that was young AI at #7. AI was such an animal in his younger days, such a ridiculous athlete we should honor that here in this comment section with a #3 spot on the PG dunkers list. I haven’t seen every dunk from AI but I will say this, there is nothing I could see from back in the day that would surprise me. Not even a 720 over a swimming pool of escaped convicts…I’m serious he was not human).
2. Nate Robinson (iggy was robbed! Let me just say I love Nate, I’d have him on my team any day of the week. Despite that I’m kinda getting sick of this whole his dunk>than your dunk because he’s so small. HE’S a grown man! treat him as such. His dunks are crazy and he’s clearly an animal, but in game? in GAME? it has to go to)
1. Steve Francis (in my opinion was capable of dunking so amazingly you forgot how short he was. I love this guys dunks, I’m still lobbying for his return to the L.
You would watch him and conclude: “it’s quite clear this man can dunk quite well”. This guy wasn’t only good for a PG dunker he was a good dunker period… .)
Too bad Ronnie Price doesn’t get more pub. How can anyone forget when he jumped over Boozer and dunked when he was in Sac town.
Who has a top ten list with 11 players? smh.
Francis, Davis, KJ, Webb, Pack = top 5.
People also forget Francis couldnt palm the ball.
Thank goodness this is E Snow’s list and opionion cuz he so off it’s funny, but he did try to give more love to the dudes who went into the dunk contests. That ain’t the same as Best Pointguard Ingame Dunkers tho.
I’m goin with Isotope’s top 5 and it’s not even debatable except I’d put Rose over Spud. I love Spud and he a pioneer, but the things Franchise, BDiddy, Pack, KJ and Rose doin are ridiculous. Dunkin in traffic and on centers and 4s as well as the breakaways put u up on this list
p.s. Penny Hardaway was a point guard. Penny Hardaway dunked on EVERYBODY. Penny Hardaway should be on this list…
Mess – I like the Ronnie Price reference. To quote Mike Miller – “Dude has bunnies.” He didn’t just dunk over Boozer, he jumped the f@ck over him and yacked it left handed. Sick. Top 5 in game dunk EVER, and just one of his dunking highlights. Turn your head on him and he’s already at the rack…
Top 5 PG dunkers
KJ
Spudd
Westbrook
Rose
Price
C’mon Stevie franchise is tops on this list
1. Steve Francis the nastiest pg dunker from college, pros, and dunk contest while not being able to palm the ball.
2/3 Allen Iverson & Baron Davis both have sick crams on their resume from college to the pros (i.e bd on ak & kg or ai tip dunk on camby).
4. Derrick Rose his dunks are already legendary ask the phoenix suns
5. Kevin Johnson his dunk on Hakeem alone makes him top 5
6. Penny Hardaway so low only cuz he was 6’7 but he was still a point
7. Spud Webb dunk contest legacy
8. Robert Pack two words: Shawn Kemp
9. NAte Robinson you know his resume
10. Deron Williams cuz whenever you see him dunk, youre always surprised and it makes you say whoa ala this yrs all star game.
Marbury should at least get a mention somewhere, shouldn’t he?
Nate Robinson shouldn’t be higher than 8 on this list. He’s a great athlete but he’s George W. Bush of dunk contests. I agree with K Dizzle about Penny. Either he or Steve Francis should be #1.
they shuldnt have AI on there i mean he was an ok dunker but not a good 1. this list would be good without iverson. your missing john starks!
That list needs to be REVERSED, with a little adjustment for Stevie and Boom Beard.
Forget Spud and Kenny, they may have won a dunk contest each but have you ever really seen dunk in a game? At least an in your face dunk and not some all alone fast break play…
So yall just gonna act like you dont remember Derek Anderson?
Gunner J – Honestly, did you watch Penny in Orlando? It’s no way that comment is made if you did. He was a PG and take away the bad knees we would be talking about a HOF, EASY.
penny should be somewhere here
[www.youtube.com]
dee brown people!!!!
Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh!!!
EVERYBODY FORGOT ABOUT DEE!!!!
ouch…
This is honestly one of the worst lists I’ve seen. AI in on there? Really? Nate #1? That is just stupid as fuck. The guy has what? 4 in game dunks? He doesn’t even play enough to build a really good resume…He straight out stole his dunk contest wins because he’s a midget.
Andre miller anyone?
yea i dont no bout nate veing numba 1 penny was more of a combo and chris paul has hadn sum honorable mention game time dunks like wen he threw it down ova d-howard and rose, kj and d-will shoud b higher
penny was a point. a tall one, but a point. not debatable.
kj and pack should be 1-2. they set the standard for this top ten.
I forgot about Derek Anderson too. Richard Dumas anyone?
My bad, I forgot he was a small forward
derek anderson, nor dumas were point guards.
DEE BROWN WAS, THOUGH
Will Bynum, baby!!!!!
10. Spud Webb
9. Kenny Smith
8. Penny Hardaway
7. Deron Williams
6. Derrick Rose
5. Dee Brown
4. Baron Davis
3. Kevin Johnson
2. Robert Pack
1. Steve Francis
Nate shouldn’t be on that list at all. Francis is #1, but more like 1a with Robert pack at 1b.
Few things…
#1 and most important, Eric Snow did not make up this list. No one on TV ever makes up the list. Not Chris Webber and his “big man plays” not Steve Smith and his “Below the rim” plays, and Eric Snow’s “top dunking Pg” is also not made by him. Some guy behind the scenes does it and puts the announcers names on it. Kenny Smith may actually choose his list though, only one. You can always tell too, because they are almost suprised as they are talkign about the list. Eric was watching the highlights of KJ and Deron more so than talking about WHY they were listed @10. And any NBA player from the 80’s/90’s era knows KJ was a WAAAY better dunker than AI.
AI shouldn’t be top ten at all. He was David v Goliath when it came to scoring not dunking.
I love DRose’s game, but Westbrook is a much better dunker than Rose…ok let me rephrase…Westbrook is much more fearless when it comes to attempting dunks. Rose goes the safe route and gets the SURE lay-up most of the time. Westbrook doesn’t give a ish, he goes for the dunk 95% of the time! So he’s a better in game dunker. But both guys should be #1 and #2 ever in a few years. Only Steve Francis can top them right now.
The lack of knowledge about this stuff amazes me. Oh and Nate Robinson is top 5 easy. with Baron, Francis, Westbrook, and Rose.
@ Chicagorilla – I disagree with Nate being Top 5. If anything, he barely plays enough to be considered. I don’t doubt his hops, because we know he can jump but in-game he’s more of a jumpshooter. He definitely wouldn’t go over Robert Pack, for the same reason you have Westbrook listed high. If Pack was driving, you knew he was going for the dunk AND with power. I think what makes Rose a little different is that he mixes it up mid-air. When he turns it over it always seems to catch someone by surprise.
well i think we can all agree that:
1: A.I. shouldnt be on the list
2: Penny SHOULD be on the list
3: Nate is waaaaay too high on the list or should be taken off
dunk contests just dont do it for me, especailly not as the sole reason for being considered a good dunker. dunk contests are like icing on the cake, like vince carter is a great dunker because of his in game stuff, the 2000 dunk contest is like a bonus. so i’m not really feelin Spud as a top10 dunker either. dunking in the game, and especially ON people is what makes a good dunker.
Kevin Johnson and Robert Pack started the trend
Penny was bigger but still a pg so he’s in
Francis is probably the best pg dunker overall in any category. dunkin on people, oops, creativity, catch you by surprise and dunk contest. he IS the dunking pg example
Baron Davis is like Steve Francis lite
Derrick Rose has potential to be the best dunkin pg ever, he already has some crazy highlights. word to Goran Dragic
Russell Westbrook has some crazy dunks too.
Deron Williams doesnt dunk a lot but when he does, he makes a statement.
Spud Webb out of respect.
thats 9, i dont care who gets number 10. nobody else really stands out to me