Top 10 Dunking Point Guards Of All Time

04.07.10

There’s nothing people like to see more than small guys dunking. Just ask three-time slam dunk contest winner Nate Robinson. And thankfully NBA TV analyst Eric Snow has given us a list worthy of debate: the top 10 dunking point guards of all time. Check out the list (with video evidence) after the jump.

10. Kevin Johnson & Deron Williams (tied)
9. Robert Pack
8. Derrick Rose
7. Allen Iverson
6. Russell Westbrook
5. Kenny Smith
4. Baron Davis
3. Steve Francis
2. Spud Webb
1. Nate Robinson

After looking at this list, KJ has to be higher. The guy was an absolute beast. Also, where’s Penny Hardaway? How quickly people forget. And in a couple years, Rose and Westbrook could easily be in the top five. Sorry Nate, you’re not No. 1.

Who do you think is the best dunking point guard of all time?

