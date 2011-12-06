Top 10 NBA Power Forwards In The Game Today

The power forward position in the NBA is crazy. Think about it: Sometimes you have seven-footers playing PF while guys who are 6-9 play center. There’s no other position where 20-and-10 is the standard, and there’s no other position as deep and talented. Power forwards win MVPs and championships – it’s that simple.. In the modern era, these guys redefined the game. And the scary thing is, the players carrying the torch today are doing everything they can to make us forget them.

After reading our lists of the top 10 point guards and top 10 centers in the game today, you realize how hard it is to put something like this together. Everyone’s an expert and has an opinion of their own, so no matter what combination of 10 NBA players you assemble, even if they’re all All-Stars, you’re bound to leave off a former All-Star or up-and-coming talent.

With that, here are the top 10 power forwards in the NBA right now: