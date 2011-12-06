Top 10 NBA Power Forwards In The Game Today

The power forward position in the NBA is crazy. Think about it: Sometimes you have seven-footers playing PF while guys who are 6-9 play center. There’s no other position where 20-and-10 is the standard, and there’s no other position as deep and talented. Power forwards win MVPs and championships – it’s that simple. Malone. Barkley. McHale. Rodman. In the modern era, these guys redefined the game. And the scary thing is, the players carrying the torch today are doing everything they can to make us forget them.
After reading our lists of the top 10 point guards and top 10 centers in the game today, you realize how hard it is to put something like this together. Everyone’s an expert and has an opinion of their own, so no matter what combination of 10 NBA players you assemble, even if they’re all All-Stars, you’re bound to leave off a former All-Star or up-and-coming talent.
With that, here are the top 10 power forwards in the NBA right now:
Damn Dime. U made me flip through ten pages to tell me that Amare ia better then Pau Gasol??? Jesus. First u say Lebron is a pg and now Pau Gasol is worse then Amare. Amare plays no defense no left hand no back to the basket game. Pau has more rings then every player on the ring in the top ten combined minus Timmy. Lamarcus Aldridge should be ranked higher as well
Dirk. Pau. Whoever u wanna place afterwards.
I had an issue with the statement that Aldridge has the tools to dominate for the next 10 years…
If you said 5-6 years I’d have no problem with that. And Baloogawhales makes a good point about Amare.
Also Blake Griffin’s jump shot is going to get much better, and that’s when it gets really scary.
I’d put Lamarcus before Blake…
@ Baloogawhales
Right now, Amar’e is better than Pau.
@Aron Phillips
why would you put this on 10 different pages
@arom phillips: whats ur reasoning behind that though? Amare obviously has Pau beat in the athleticism category but what else?? You have no defense for Amare in ur article other then a highlight reel. I could make Von Wafer look like a stud too. Doesnt make it true.
Amare is an athletic freak but u cant win a playoff series off that alone. Teams tend to pack the paint and develop defensive schemes against a players strength. So a player has to have a counter to his go to move.
Everybody thought Amare was done after his knee surgery because he wouldnt be able to rely on his hops or speed. Yet he proved everybody wrong and came back from an offseason of hardwork and developed a mid range jumper. But Pau has had a jumper since he has started playing ball.
He also has a post game which Amare doesnt have. His left hand hook is actually smoother and more fundamentally sound then his right. He has drop steps and step throughs in his post moves as well.
There are several times in the season where he brings the ball up court, after he gets the board, dribbles between his leg to get by his defender and hits his man in stride for the bucket. Pau is abetter passer out of the post and has a higher bball iq so he sees plays develop before they happen, leading to open shots. Pau’s bball iq is seen as he picked up the triangle offense in midseason stride. Ron Metta Peace still hasnt figured it out.
So not only can he take his man off the dribble in the mid post, shoot, and post up he has above average defense in the post. He blocks shots and boards as well.
And everybody obviously knows Amare is a poor defender despite his otherworldy athletic ability.
I would agree with u maybe in the future when Amare develops more basketball skills but at the moment Pau is a better baller. True he played like shit this past playoffs. But look at his whole body of work. Pau is a more complete basketball player
I knew it was off to a bad start when Duncan and Garnett are tied for 10th and behind Luis Scola. And after LeBron was on the PG list, I was fully expecting him to be on this list (which would actually make a little bit of sense). Nope. Zach Randolph gets the obligatory “omg, he just had a really great playoff series” boost, too. Dime never disappoints with its lame lists. Sometimes when I come here, I have to check to make sure I didn’t accidentally click on Bleacher Report.
For some reason I still ain’t sold on Fat Randolph. I just straight dislike the guy…the guy has had years of selfishness to get good numbers, one year where he happens to goto the playoffs and win a game doesn’t change my opinion of him.
Of the three Top 10 lists posted on Dime recently, this one is by far the best as far as the author not having a fucktarded person on the list to cause some drama (fucking Rondo and that ugly bastard Noah).
I’d like to see Griffin higher than Fat Zach, there’s no way in christ anyone, even Zach’s mom, would take Zach over Griffin at any point in their respective careers. Hell, I’d almost rather have Griffin when his knee was injured over Fat Zach. Thinking about that, you can say the same about Kevin Love, Minny and Memphis might be the only teams in the league that have management stupid enough to trade Kevin for Zach straight up…
i really hate this multi pages article bullshit. keep it to a minimum. Amare at number 2? hahaha
Plus, just can’t get over this play by Fat Zach: [www.youtube.com]
If Patrick Cassidy had done this list Amare wouldn’t have made the top 10 but he would have found a spot for Dejuan Blair..
Where’s LeBron James?
Wow… Paul millsap?!!? Dude just wont get the credit he deserves until he single handedly disolves the entire miami heat squad.. oh he did that already? Haha… Anyway paul is better than half of these guys on here but gets no love cause he plays for the utah jazz… utah through and through cause a utah man am I!!!
Pau gasol is the best pf…..in the wnba
The messed up part is this is BY FAR the best top 10 list on DIME. But it’s also the easiest one to do.
I don’t necessarily agree with the order, but I don’t have a huge problem with anyone….except Z-Bo.
To me, ZBo, Scola, Dirk and Boozer are all in the same boat.
How you figure Scola to be on the list and ZBo to be so high but Boozer doesn’t make the list at all is kinda funny.
Also your praise for LMA is a bit much. I like the guy, and i think he’s good. but I’d still take KLoves versatility or Blake Griffins all around game over LMA. Thats just me though.
@balooga: “First u say Lebron is a pg and now Pau Gasol is worse then Amare.”
To add to that statement Cassidy left Pau off the Top 10 Centers list because “he’s not a center”. Well Lebron isn’t a point guard, Dime…. especially if you want to argue that Gasol doesn’t play the center position.
Pau to Centers is what Lebron is to PGs.
You guys are all over the frikkin place.
I can’t say I disagree vehemently… and at least it’s better that Cassidy’s list. STILL SMH about that one.
@ Drew
I love Millsap, but he doesn’t crack this list yet. I had David West as my next best one.
Chi – I am not going to talk to you for 3 weeks. Dirk on the same boat as Scola, Zach and Boozer?!?!?! I seriously am not talking to you for 3 weeks.
dirk and pau are 1 and 2 easyyyy
amare number 2?? hahahahhahahahahahahahha yeah right
This list was made based on last year alone. For Zach Randolph to be placed so high after a succesful postseason, and Pau Gasol behind Amare? I just lost respect right there. Sure Gasol struggled in the playoffs, but that’s cause he was having girl problems. You should feel bad for him son.
Here’s my list you can gtfoh with the one up top…I don’t get how just because players get older people automatically start downgrading them. Just because they may have fell off a little doesn’t mean their still not better than half the players on your list. Jason Kidd won a championship last year and I haven’t looked at the point guard list but I bet you don’t even have him in the top 5.
1) Dirk Nowitski
2) Pau Gasol
3) Zach Randolph
4) Lamarcus Aldridge
5) Kevin Garnett (yes I’d still take him over Amare)
6) Tim Duncan
7) Amare Stoudamire
8) Blake The Quake Griffin
9) Kevin Love
10) Scola
Oops forgot Bosh:
1) Dirk
2) Pau
3) Zach
4) Garnett
5) Bosh
6) Duncan
7) Aldridge
8) Stat
9) Blake
10) Love
That’s better! Aldridge and Stat are interchangeable depending on who’s game you like more.
amare was the mvp for damn near 2/3 of the season on a new team- agreeing with him at #2. pau is soft, he plays like a woman and is coming off a disappointing season.
this list makes was more sense than the center list
Guys,
We’re never all going to agree – that’s what makes this game so great. But some of y’all are crazy. Amar’e and Pau are virtually interchangeable at 2/3, so quit your whining. If you polled 30 GMs about signing Amar’e or Pau RIGHT NOW, 20-25 out of 30 would sign Amar’e. That’s why he’s 2, and Pau is 3.
I am interested to see that people are telling me I put LaMarcus Aldridge too low, but then again I know we have a disproportionate number of Blazer fans on the site.
As for Z-Bo, sure he played well at the end of the season, but he’s been putting in work for years. As I said, he’s just coming into his own.
Lastly, Boozer has dropped from this level of talent. It’s true. I tried to find a way to put Dave West on here, but as I said, he’s the last man out.
@AP the reason I put Amare so low is because the guy sucks when it comes to playing defense. If your power foward can’t guard an elephant from trying to climb in a mouse hole you got a serious problem.
Only problem I had was Scola over KG and Timmy.Cut it the fuck out!
@ Isom
No Josh Smith??
if it’s about “now” and based on previous season – then I’d somewhat agree with the list but the fact that Aldridge is not in the top 3 is just ridiculous!!