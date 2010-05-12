Top 5 Current NBA Father/Son Combinations

After the success of Stephen Curry this season, and watching his flawless jumper that has been passed down from his pops (Dell Curry), this got us thinking: If there were a father/son 2-on-2 tournament with current NBA players and their former NBA dads, who would win? You might already know the champ, but the competition would be fierce. Put it this way – Steph & Dell didn’t even make the Top 5.

1. Joe “Jellybean” Bryant & Kobe Bryant

I’m thinking that Joe needs to give Kobe one of those end of game, post-TNT interview hugs, because all Kobe really needed to become No. 1 on this list was have a dad that played in the NBA. Joe played for the Sixers for eight seasons and then took his game across the waters to Italy. As for his son, Kobe needs no recap of his accomplishments. Kobe is this generation’s best player and a unanimous first ballot Hall of Famer. He’s arguably the best player in the game today, and one of the best of all time.

2. Bill Walton & Luke Walton

Another current Laker and another one-sided affair; Bill Walton had a great career in the NBA. A title with the Celtics, NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and NBA Sixth Man of the Year awards, he was definitely well-deserving of his Hall of Fame status (inducted in 1993). His son Luke had a great collegiate career at Arizona before being drafted by the Lakers. He has become at staple for those at Staples Center, as a role player who provides a spark off the bench.

3. Henry Bibby & Mike Bibby

Henry and Mike Bibby both went to Pac-10 schools and both were true points guards. Henry played for UCLA were he won three Division I titles (setting the bar high huh Pops?), while Mike took his game to Arizona and only won one. Henry didn’t stop there, as he also won a championship in the NBA with the Knicks, but lost two while playing with the Sixers. Mike has been a very productive starting PG in the League for several teams (Grizzlies, Kings, and Hawks), and should be around for another couple years.

4. Mike Dunleavy Sr. & Mike Dunleavy Jr.

To say the least, Mike Dunleavy Sr. didn’t have a long career in the NBA. Unfortunately ailing back injuries/issues forced him to retire early. But when he was playing, Dunleavy Sr. was able to average around 10 points per game and help the Houston Rockets reach the NBA Finals. His son, Mike Dunleavy Jr., had a great collegiate career while at Duke capped off by a National Championship in 2000. With a ton of hype coming into the League, he’s been kind of a disappointment to most. But recently, when healthy, Dunleavy Jr. has shown some flashes of scoring brilliance in his last couple of seasons with the Pacers.

5. Ronald Brewer & Ronnie Brewer

Ronald Brewer was the 7th pick in the 1978 NBA Draft to the Blazers, which means he was taken right after Larry Bird (and ahead of notable guys such as Reggie Theus and Maurice Cheeks). His son, Ronnie Brewer, is currently playing with the Grizzlies after being traded from the Jazz mid-season. As a defensive-minded player, some forget that the as a rookie Ronnie was among the NBA leaders in steals. It will be interesting to see where he lands as a restricted free agent this summer.

Honorable Mention: Dell & Stephen Curry, Stan & Kevin Love, Wesley & Wes Matthews, Gerald Henderson & Gerald Henderson Jr.

What do you think? Who did we miss? Who would win in a 2-on-2 tournament?

