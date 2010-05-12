Top 5 Current NBA Father/Son Combinations

After the success of Stephen Curry this season, and watching his flawless jumper that has been passed down from his pops (Dell Curry), this got us thinking: If there were a father/son 2-on-2 tournament with current NBA players and their former NBA dads, who would win? You might already know the champ, but the competition would be fierce. Put it this way – Steph & Dell didn’t even make the Top 5.
1. Joe “Jellybean” Bryant & Kobe Bryant
I’m thinking that Joe needs to give Kobe one of those end of game, post-TNT interview hugs, because all Kobe really needed to become No. 1 on this list was have a dad that played in the NBA. Joe played for the Sixers for eight seasons and then took his game across the waters to Italy. As for his son, Kobe needs no recap of his accomplishments. Kobe is this generation’s best player and a unanimous first ballot Hall of Famer. He’s arguably the best player in the game today, and one of the best of all time.
2. Bill Walton & Luke Walton
Another current Laker and another one-sided affair; Bill Walton had a great career in the NBA. A title with the Celtics, NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and NBA Sixth Man of the Year awards, he was definitely well-deserving of his Hall of Fame status (inducted in 1993). His son Luke had a great collegiate career at Arizona before being drafted by the Lakers. He has become at staple for those at Staples Center, as a role player who provides a spark off the bench.
3. Henry Bibby & Mike Bibby
Henry and Mike Bibby both went to Pac-10 schools and both were true points guards. Henry played for UCLA were he won three Division I titles (setting the bar high huh Pops?), while Mike took his game to Arizona and only won one. Henry didn’t stop there, as he also won a championship in the NBA with the Knicks, but lost two while playing with the Sixers. Mike has been a very productive starting PG in the League for several teams (Grizzlies, Kings, and Hawks), and should be around for another couple years.
4. Mike Dunleavy Sr. & Mike Dunleavy Jr.
To say the least, Mike Dunleavy Sr. didn’t have a long career in the NBA. Unfortunately ailing back injuries/issues forced him to retire early. But when he was playing, Dunleavy Sr. was able to average around 10 points per game and help the Houston Rockets reach the NBA Finals. His son, Mike Dunleavy Jr., had a great collegiate career while at Duke capped off by a National Championship in 2000. With a ton of hype coming into the League, he’s been kind of a disappointment to most. But recently, when healthy, Dunleavy Jr. has shown some flashes of scoring brilliance in his last couple of seasons with the Pacers.
5. Ronald Brewer & Ronnie Brewer
Ronald Brewer was the 7th pick in the 1978 NBA Draft to the Blazers, which means he was taken right after Larry Bird (and ahead of notable guys such as Reggie Theus and Maurice Cheeks). His son, Ronnie Brewer, is currently playing with the Grizzlies after being traded from the Jazz mid-season. As a defensive-minded player, some forget that the as a rookie Ronnie was among the NBA leaders in steals. It will be interesting to see where he lands as a restricted free agent this summer.
Honorable Mention: Dell & Stephen Curry, Stan & Kevin Love, Wesley & Wes Matthews, Gerald Henderson & Gerald Henderson Jr.
What do you think? Who did we miss? Who would win in a 2-on-2 tournament?
C’mon now. At least mention the Barry family.
@fallinup
None of them are playing!
Ahhh see… I skimmed. Didn’t see.. current.
:)
Yeah… even though it was in the friggin headline. Sorry, I’m blinded by my Bron hate today. haha
What about Greg Oden and Kareem Abdul Jabbar?
They’re father and son right?
Ohhh shit… Sorry. Oden is Kareem’s GRANDfather. My bad.
i’d take the curry clan over dunleavy or brewer easy
Nice lists. Initially I was thinking Del and Steph should bump a couple of them, but if you’re focusing on guys in their prime, I think you nailed it. Otherwise, with Mike Bibby fading, I’d take the Currys over the Bibbys–because Steph currently is much superior to Mike B.
I’ll have to think if you are missing anyone. (How about the Horfords in honorable mention list?)
Hey! Where is MJ and Kwame? That should be number 2! Blame Kwame.
you should do current NBA dads and their future NBA sons
eddie house and his son would be #1
you know it’s going to rain threes when eddie jr. comes in.
Soon this list will be filled from 1 through 5 with Shawn Kemp and his children.
@ Marcus & whataboutbob_cats
Haha!
LOL@10 – they might probably be spread around different sports too.
Gerald and Damien Wilkins.
-Too bad Uncle Dominique is still better than them, COMBINED.
Umm… Karl Malone and Cheryl Ford?
-Father-daughter combo would own a father-son team like Sean and Scott May.
@sh!tfaced
the karl malone and cheryl ford might actually own most father son combos
How about Cheryl and Reggie vs Candace and Anthony?
…..oops….never mind
Tito Horford and Al Horford.
I’d take them over the Brewers.
Plus Didn’t Javel McGee’s Mother and Father play in the NBA/WNBA, he has to get double bonus points for that one.
Candace would smash anthony ! Lol
Oh and in a 2on2 father son Tourney right now, Imma go with the Curry’s edging out the Bryants. Kobe and Jellybean would pretty much smash every team until Kobe decides that he wants to shoot everytime with his left hand just to prove how nice he is. Then Steph and Dell get the ball and don’t miss a shot. Game over.
The Currys would definitely be better than the Brewers.
I’d like to see best brother combos..all-time not currently playing…currently playing is cheating
fallinup
lol same mistake here i called bullshit when i didnt see rick and brent as 1 or 2.
the horfords nice call diego
Some of you guys really live in a fantasy world huh?
@Yoooo
Nice, dude. You really showed us!
What about doing one on cousins?
Al Harrington and Dantay Jones
Vince Carter and T-Mac
Jarrett Jack and Chris Duhon
Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair
Jason Terry and Martell Webster
Jonathan Bender and Morris Peterson
Or Brothers
Stephen and Joey Graham
Jaron and Jason Collins
Taylor and BlakeGriffin
Brook and Robin Lopez
Marc and Pau Gasol
Carl and Marcus Landry
Brother in Laws
Bibby and House
If we weren’t going with only current players and let the Barry’s play, it wouldn’t be fair. In a 2-on-2 tournament, they have a bench!
How about Greg Oden and Lebron James?
Greg Oden, Lebron James, & Kirk Snyder
and Greg is the father! haha
wildcats17 says:
I think you would have to include Rick Barry and sons Scooter, John, and Bret. As for the father duo’s only Bill Walton, who won rings with Portland and Boston, have more rings than Rick Barry with his credentials includes winning the NBA title with Golden State Warriors in 1975. Add in for the father’s, again only Walton and Barry being in the NBA Hall of Fame. And I believe Bret has two NBA rings with the Spurs and a Slam Dunk title to boot! Shouldn’t the Barry’s be on this list between 1 and three?
Hey Alex “robocop” Murphy, isn’t antwan jamison and vince carter “brother-in-laws”, i’m pretty sure and then that would be top duo in that category right?, not bibby and house.
greg oden, lebron, kirk snyder and benjamin button.
one big old, and i mean OLD, happy family right there.
The all-time relative list:
[apbr.org]
How about Karl Malone and Paul Millsap? Until someone shows me indisputable dna evidence, I refuse to believe that Millsap is not one of the Mailman’s illegitimate children.
throw williams and parker in the brother in law game