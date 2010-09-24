When NBA players first started really using Twitter, it gave the media, fans and everyone else unprecedented access into to the lives of the best ballers on the planet. But even with the countless number of players that takeover our timelines, there are still some holdouts. Remember when LeBron jumped on right around his big announcement? Now he has 820,116 followers and counting. With that said, here are the Top 5 NBA Players I Want To Follow On Twitter.

5. Josh Smith

Maybe he’s worried that his name is too common and that @JoshSmith is already taken? Maybe not. But I know after watching the new NBA 2K11 spots, that I want daily humor and one-liners from J-Smoove.

4. Tim Duncan

Everyone that knows TD really well always says that he’s hilarious. I remember one time talking with Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili back in 2006, and them telling me that he was seriously the funniest guy on the team. While we know Timmy isn’t really trying to put himself out there, I’d love to know what he’s doing – especially in the offseason.

3. Matt Bonner

If you didn’t already know, Bonner has a blog on the Spurs’ NBA.com page called, “The Sandwich Hunter.” As he visits 29 NBA cities, who wouldn’t love to follow him one sub, hero and hoagie at a time. Someone needs to make this happen.

2. Dirk Nowitzki

Of all the NBA’s elite, I don’t know why, but I wonder what Dirk is doing throughout the day. Is he G-Chatting with Hasselhoff? Is he BBQing with Cuban? I feel like tweets from Dirk would just simply be awesome.

1. Kobe Bryant

Come on. Who wouldn’t want to follow @KobeBryant or @BlackMamba24? He’s the greatest in the game. And even though he’s part of the old school right now in the League, you know that Kobe would be tweeting at his guys like Ron Artest and Derek Fisher to get up for the game. Plus, owing to his competitive nature, I think he’d like to see if he could get more followers than Shaq.

What do you think? What NBA players would you like to follow on Twitter that aren’t currently on there?

