A Shooting Interrupted The Massive Raptors Championship Parade

CBC News

UPDATE (4:24 p.m. ET): Police provided an update that they had apprehended two suspects and two firearms, and two victims had been found with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Original Story:

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion in Toronto took a scary turn late in the afternoon as the Raptors’ NBA championship parade was interrupted by a shooting in the back of Nathan Phillips Square, as confirmed by the Toronto police on Twitter.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Initial reports of the shooting indicated four shots had been fired, which led to people running in panic from the back of the square, while the Raptors were on stage at the front of the square giving speeches.