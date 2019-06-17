A Shooting Interrupted The Massive Raptors Championship Parade

06.17.19 16 mins ago

CBC News

UPDATE (4:24 p.m. ET): Police provided an update that they had apprehended two suspects and two firearms, and two victims had been found with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Original Story:

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion in Toronto took a scary turn late in the afternoon as the Raptors’ NBA championship parade was interrupted by a shooting in the back of Nathan Phillips Square, as confirmed by the Toronto police on Twitter.

Initial reports of the shooting indicated four shots had been fired, which led to people running in panic from the back of the square, while the Raptors were on stage at the front of the square giving speeches.

