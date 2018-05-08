The Raptors Are Reportedly ‘Strongly Leaning’ Towards Firing Dwane Casey

05.08.18 18 mins ago

The Raptors’ season ended in disappointing fashion with a third straight postseason exit at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This time, it was a second round exit in the form of a demoralizing sweep capped off by a 128-93 loss in Game 4.

There are some significant decisions that need to be made in Toronto about their future, but none of the questions being begged of the Raptors have easy answers. Masai Ujiri will have to determine if this roster, as constructed, can develop and compete against the East’s best teams (read: wherever LeBron is) or whether he needs to deal one of his stars to shuffle things around in the locker room.

The biggest problem with a shake up is that it’s hard to imagine them getting all that much better in a trade. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry both could fetch quality players, but there are few legit superstars on the market. If they stand pat with the roster as is, and the only way to change it is through trades, then it has to be a matter of philosophy that changes in Toronto.

