The Raptors Are Reportedly Hiring Assistant Nick Nurse As Their New Head Coach

06.12.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors were the last team to open up a coaching vacancy and, on Tuesday, became the last team to fill that vacancy.

After firing Dwane Casey, now the head coach in Detroit, after a 59-win regular season that saw the Raptors once again bow out of the playoffs early, Toronto wanted to make a change, but clearly didn’t want to lose everything about the staff that got them there. So, their final two candidates were current assistant coach Nick Nurse and Spurs assistant Ettore Messina.

On Tuesday, the Raptors finally decided to move forward with Nurse, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in an effort to get a new lead voice in the locker room but not go through a total staff change given their success developing players and in the regular season.

Around The Web

TAGSTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP