Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors were the last team to open up a coaching vacancy and, on Tuesday, became the last team to fill that vacancy.

After firing Dwane Casey, now the head coach in Detroit, after a 59-win regular season that saw the Raptors once again bow out of the playoffs early, Toronto wanted to make a change, but clearly didn’t want to lose everything about the staff that got them there. So, their final two candidates were current assistant coach Nick Nurse and Spurs assistant Ettore Messina.

On Tuesday, the Raptors finally decided to move forward with Nurse, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in an effort to get a new lead voice in the locker room but not go through a total staff change given their success developing players and in the regular season.