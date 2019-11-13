Tracy Morgan is New York through and through, and as such, he’s a big fan of the Knicks. Even thought being a fan of Manhattan’s basketball team can be a bit of a headache — more on this in just one moment — Morgan has always had a ton of love for his NBA team, even going as far as predicting that a championship is somewhere on the horizon. (In fairness, this was before free agency this past summer, when it seemed like the Knicks were going to spend big money on superstars.)

Still, it’s a tough time for the Knicks right now. The team has gotten off to a brutal start to the season, sitting at 2-9 following a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night in which things were tied at 85 heading into the fourth quarter before rookie guard Coby White hit seven threes in the fourth quarter and led the Bulls to a 120-102 victory. As for New York, the loss came at an especially awkward time, as a few team executives held a press conference following their last game to stress their discontent with how things have gone so far this year.

Questions now exist about the future of head coach David Fizdale, and during the loss to the Bulls, Morgan might have given the slightest bit of insight into what the future holds. Morgan sent a tweet about his squad and the name that has been most closely tied to their coaching gig if Fizdale is fired, Mark Jackson, and appeared to endorse … something.

I dont usually get into sports rumors on https://t.co/L9hJHwl66J but I am hearing some things about Marc Jackson and the @nyknicks and let me tell you something…LETS MAKE IT HAPPEN!! — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) November 13, 2019

Occam’s razor indicates we should take this as Tracy Morgan saying he’s heard that Jackson would take over in the event Fizdale was fired. The ESPN announcer has some head coaching experience, accruing a 121-109 record with the Golden State Warriors from 2011-14 before getting fired, but has been in the broadcast booth ever since. Given the fact that he is a New Yorker, played for the franchise, and seems to be respected by plenty of people in basketball, he would make sense as a hire.

But what if Morgan means something else? What if he has heard the Knicks — which could use a veteran presence in the locker room — want to have 54-year-old Mark Jackson take the floor at Madison Square Garden for the remainder of the season? Or what if he’s trying to buy the team, or join its front office in an advisory role? Maybe he just bought a box at Madison Square Garden and will be a more constant presence at games. Perhaps these are separate thoughts, and Morgan heard that Jackson is opening a restaurant on the Upper West Side and the Knicks are considering giving more minutes to Allonzo Trier. Regardless of what it is, Morgan wants it to happen, and perhaps he will be able to will whatever he has heard into fruition.