Last year, adidas announced that Trae Young would become the latest basketball player under its umbrella to receive a signature sneaker. While details have trickled out in the months since — with Young even debuting one colorway of the Trae Young 1s — adidas revealed on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks’ star’s full line of sneakers and apparel will drop on Oct. 1, with his sneakers receiving five different colorways.

The main look on the sneakers is the Trae Young 1 ICEE, which the All-Star guard had worn in the past and showed off on the cover of SLAM Kicks recently. Two of the other colorways are the ICEE Cotton Candy and the Peachtree, while the remaining pair are a collaboration with Jermaine Dupri’s record label, the SO SO DEF and the SO SO DEF ATL.

Beyond the sneakers, adidas will have a line of apparel dropping to celebrate the big milestone in Young’s career.



Young and the Hawks enter this season with high expectations following last year’s surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals. That run was sparked by Young taking his game to a new level, as he was the driving force of the team’s offense all year long. Young averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game last season.