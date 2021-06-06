Prior to Game 1 of the Hawks-Sixers series, the injury update from both teams seemed to indicate good news for Philadelphia. The 76ers announced Joel Embiid would start and play after missing a game with a small tear in his right meniscus, while the Hawks would be without De’Andre Hunter due to right knee soreness.

The scene in Philadelphia was lively as expected, with Joel Embiid emerging pregame with Triple H to throw crotch chops at the crowd and ring the bell, but the excitement for the Sixers faithful quickly turned to despair after one quarter of play as the Hawks jumped out to a 42-27 lead thanks to the continued sensational play from Trae Young. The Hawks superstar had 25 points and eight assists in the first half, carving up the Philly defense, who started the game with Danny Green on him who simply could not keep Young in front of him.

TRAE YOUNG. FEELING IT. He's got 25 points at the half. 3Q of Game 1 underway on ABC. pic.twitter.com/68hS95NaJd — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2021

Around Young, the Hawks role players were doing there job, which is to hit the open threes that Young creates when he collapses the defense. Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Lou Williams, Kevin Huerter, and Solomon Hill all hit two or more threes on the night to help Young, as Atlanta went 20-for-47 from deep on the afternoon, doing what was needed to keep the Sixers at arms length for most of the day.

Kevin Huerter’s corner 3 extends the Hawks lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AOWooSrkLY — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2021

The Hawks led by 20 at the half and extended that further at points in the third, but in general, the second half was much better from the Sixers, who steadily chipped away at the Atlanta lead with a much improved two-way effort, headlined by this sequence in the third quarter from Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons effort level 💯@sixers hanging tough on ABC. pic.twitter.com/OKkD0VwSXY — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2021

But in impressive fashion, the Hawks were able to answer most of the Sixers’ second half runs with a timely bucket of their own.

However, things got very dicey late as Philly cut the Hawks lead to as few as three on a pair of occasions as Atlanta melted down with five second calls, turnovers, and other mistakes that showed their youth and inexperience in the worst possible situations, as Philly finally got going from deep and Embiid had some big baskets.

Seth Curry drills the stepback 👀 pic.twitter.com/WBVbl6Ah2d — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2021

Despite going cold for much of the fourth, Bogdan Bogdanovic was the one able to hit the big three the Hawks needed after the Sixers got it down to three after Atlanta nearly turned it over once again at midcourt but Bogi got the three off in the scramble drill to push the lead back to six.

Bogdanovic with a CLUTCH triple 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5iZDpnbu3a — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2021

The Sixers would again cut it to three, but a clear path foul effectively ended the game, giving John Collins a pair of free throws and then he got an and-1 on this lob after Philly tried to steal/foul Young but didn’t get the whistle.

Trae lobs to John Collins to seal it 💪 pic.twitter.com/dDG4KyeK7y — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2021

The Sixers somehow got it to all the way back down to two points with a late steal on an inbound, but Bogdanovic was able to convert both free throws with just inside 10 seconds to go and Tobias Harris’ late, leaning three went begging to give the Hawks a 128-124 Game 1 win. It was a valiant comeback effort from the Sixers, but their early mistakes were just too much to overcome. Young was sensational, finishing the game with 35 points and 10 assists, with most of his damage coming in the first half. Bogdanovic and Collins each had 21 points and Huerter had 15 off the bench in a key performance.