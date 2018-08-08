Trae Young Isn’t Pleased With His ‘NBA 2K19’ Rating

Getty Image

The overall ratings for top players in NBA 2K19 are trickling out via social media as we are inside two months until the launch date. LeBron James currently tops the list of best players in the game with a 98 overall (with many including 2018 MVP James Harden yet to be announced), while Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo share the top spot in the East with a 94 overall.

Last year’s trio of star rookies, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Rookie of the Year winner Ben Simmons, were all given the same rating of an 87 overall. This year’s top rookies also share the same overall rating, as Deandre Ayton and Luka Doncic both earned 79 overalls as they enter the league.

We’re still awaiting the rest of the top of this year’s class to have their ratings announced, most interestingly whether Marvin Bagley III receives a 79 or lower given he was the No. 2 pick. Hawks pick Trae Young was taken fifth overall after Atlanta traded Dallas the rights to take Doncic, and when it was revealed on Wednesday that Young would be a 77 overall, two points behind those top rookies, he didn’t take kindly to it.