Travis Scott Will Perform At The 2018 NBA Awards

As the NBA showed last year, the league hopes to turn the annual NBA Awards into a giant event that satiates fans desire for hoops between the draft and the start of free agency. That was on display as Drake hosted last year with performances by Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz.

This year, the league will continue to mesh entertainment and music at the awards show. It had already been announced that Anthony Anderson will host, and on Monday morning, it was revealed that Travis Scott will perform a pair of songs.

In a release, the NBA announced that Scott, who is expected to release his latest album AstroWorld later this year, will perform a pair of songs, “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps.” There’s no word when Scott will perform during the course of the ceremony, which will take place at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.



It’s been an exciting couple of days for Scott. Beyond the announcement of his performance later this month, Nike released a special pair of Air Jordan IVs that were designed by the rapper with the hopes of honoring his home city of Houston. The kicks paid tribute to Houston’s former football team, the Oilers, and were absolute fire.

The 2018 NBA Awards will take place on June 25.