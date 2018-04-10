Tre Jones Gives Duke Basketball A ‘Phenomenal Leader’ In Its Backcourt

Getty Image

BROOKLYN — If you take any four high school basketball recruits in America and put them in the same room, and one of those recruits happened to be Tre Jones, it would be really, really hard to have the three other dudes who are considered to be better than him. Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils managed to do this in the class of 2018, as Jones (the nation’s No. 9 prospect, according to his 247Sports Composite rating) is joined in the class by the top three players in the country: R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, and Zion Williamson.

When you’re just looking at the number next to a player’s name, it can be easy to skim past Jones and just acknowledge his three future teammates, even though he’s the top point guard prospect in the class.

But don’t tell that to the rest of Duke’s incoming class. While some may see Jones as Duke’s other, other, other five-star recruit, Reddish told Dime during media day for the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic that he sees a future leader for the Blue Devils, saying that the team is “gonna follow Tre.”

Williamson repeated this sentiment, saying that while the team’s top-3 incoming recruits get the most attention, “At the end of the day, Tre is our point guard.”

Jones isn’t just Duke’s point guard, he’s the nation’s top point guard recruit and boasts a last name familiar to Blue Devil fans. His older brother, Tyus, manned the point for the team back in 2015, when Duke took home a national title. Having an older brother who also just happened to be a five-star point guard recruit who went to school in Durham is, understandably, a thing that impacted the way Jones plays.

“He thinks of the game at such a high level as well, being around that definitely helped make me who I am today,” Jones says.