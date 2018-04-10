Tre Jones Gives Duke Basketball A ‘Phenomenal Leader’ In Its Backcourt

04.10.18 18 mins ago

Getty Image

BROOKLYN — If you take any four high school basketball recruits in America and put them in the same room, and one of those recruits happened to be Tre Jones, it would be really, really hard to have the three other dudes who are considered to be better than him. Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils managed to do this in the class of 2018, as Jones (the nation’s No. 9 prospect, according to his 247Sports Composite rating) is joined in the class by the top three players in the country: R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, and Zion Williamson.

When you’re just looking at the number next to a player’s name, it can be easy to skim past Jones and just acknowledge his three future teammates, even though he’s the top point guard prospect in the class.

But don’t tell that to the rest of Duke’s incoming class. While some may see Jones as Duke’s other, other, other five-star recruit, Reddish told Dime during media day for the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic that he sees a future leader for the Blue Devils, saying that the team is “gonna follow Tre.”

Williamson repeated this sentiment, saying that while the team’s top-3 incoming recruits get the most attention, “At the end of the day, Tre is our point guard.”

Jones isn’t just Duke’s point guard, he’s the nation’s top point guard recruit and boasts a last name familiar to Blue Devil fans. His older brother, Tyus, manned the point for the team back in 2015, when Duke took home a national title. Having an older brother who also just happened to be a five-star point guard recruit who went to school in Durham is, understandably, a thing that impacted the way Jones plays.

“He thinks of the game at such a high level as well, being around that definitely helped make me who I am today,” Jones says.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 Jordan Brand ClassicCameron ReddishCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSTre Joneszion williamson

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP