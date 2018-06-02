Getty Image

One of the many wild things that happened in Game 1 of the NBA Finals happened right at the end. With the game in hand, things got a bit more like the NHL postseason than the NBA in that everyone got together, exchanged some pushes and just generally didn’t like each other.

In hockey, this is a way to “set the tone” for the rest of the series and is generally thought of as part of the game. But basketball is a very different sport, and any kind of violence or conflict that ends up happening on the floor will have consequences.

So when Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green got into it in overtime at the end of Game 1, everyone knew there were going to be repercussions from the kerfuffle. There weren’t any true punches thrown, but tensions were high, and it certainly did set the stage for an intriguing series. But the piper still came for Thompson, who was hit with a fine by the NBA late Friday night.