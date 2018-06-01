Kevin Love Explained Why He Was On The Court During The Scuffle At The End Of Game 1

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
06.01.18

Getty Image

The overtime period in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors was generally drama-free. Sure, there was plenty of silliness in regulation, but once overtime rolled around, the Warriors turned on the jets and were able to secure a 1-0 series lead over their Eastern Conference foes.

Things did get a little weird right at the end of the game, though, as tensions somewhat boiled over after LeBron James blocked Steph Curry. The two talked some junk, and on the Warriors’ following possession, a Tristan Thompson foul on Shaun Livingston earned the Cavs’ big man the boot. There was some jawing after, Draymond Green got tossed, and everyone was reminded that these teams really dislike one another.

In the aftermath, some Twitter users noticed something potentially calamitous: While the scuffle was happening, Kevin Love made his way onto the floor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN LOVE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 5 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP