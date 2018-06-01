Getty Image

The overtime period in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors was generally drama-free. Sure, there was plenty of silliness in regulation, but once overtime rolled around, the Warriors turned on the jets and were able to secure a 1-0 series lead over their Eastern Conference foes.

Things did get a little weird right at the end of the game, though, as tensions somewhat boiled over after LeBron James blocked Steph Curry. The two talked some junk, and on the Warriors’ following possession, a Tristan Thompson foul on Shaun Livingston earned the Cavs’ big man the boot. There was some jawing after, Draymond Green got tossed, and everyone was reminded that these teams really dislike one another.

In the aftermath, some Twitter users noticed something potentially calamitous: While the scuffle was happening, Kevin Love made his way onto the floor.