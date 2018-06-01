Game 1 Ended With An Altercation Between Tristan Thompson And Draymond Green

06.01.18 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured a 51-point performance from LeBron James, the fifth highest scoring game in Finals history by one player, but that still wasn’t enough to get the win over Golden State as they fell 124-114.

The game ultimately went to overtime, following one of the most bizarre plays in Finals history as J.R. Smith dribbled out the clock after a missed George Hill free throw with the game tied, rather than putting a shot up (or passing for one). That missed opportunity proved to be costly as Golden State ran away with the game in the first few minutes of overtime, quickly putting a seven point gap between them and the Cavs before extending it to 10 by the end.

While the game was well in hand by the time overtime came to a close, the final seconds weren’t without incident. It all started with Steph Curry and LeBron exchanging words after a late LeBron block on Curry, which then turned into LeBron and Klay Thompson chattering on for a bit.

