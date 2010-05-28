Tweet Battles: Brandon Jennings vs. Jonny Flynn

Tweet battles continue. This time we take a look at two rookie point guards as Brandon Jennings takes on Jonny Flynn. Who would you guys rather follow, Mr. 55 points or Mr. 6 OTs?
@YUNGBUCK3
On the court, Brandon Jennings is one of those rare players who can light up a scoreboard, or depending on the Bucks’ game plan, strictly be the floor leader. Off the court, Jennings can only be described as one word…”Unique.” Like his game, he brings a certain type of flair to tweeting with specific personal insight, and a more personal element as he often sends images (like this one of his new Alejandro Ingelmo sneakers (http://yfrog.com/5jrqohj).
VS.
@J_Flynn
Jonny Flynn may be small, but you can’t measure heart! And Flynn brings a lot of that on and off the court (even in his tweets). Flynn keeps in touch with his fellow NBA comrades, as well as his Syracuse ballers and ex-teammates. Among other things, Flynn is also a big fan of the NBA as he often post comments on games that he may be watching. Flynn also keeps up with trending topics, and his comments are priceless. Case in point: “Keanu Reeves & JJ Reddick #sameperson.”
What do you think? Jennings or Flynn?
Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
i think twitter is for people with too much free time. have you noticed how best nba players don’t tweet? hard working players are in gym, not fooling around
@J_Flynn
He seems like the better person, and not bigheaded.
@yoda
get over yourself
… and follow me on twitter
@yoda
See: @KDthunderup
yoda- while your observation might be true in effect – it doesnt automatically mean that they’re in the gym working out. they might just be wasting their time doing something else. i could say the same thing w/ bad players. you dont see eddy curry tweeting (i dont think), but that doesnt mean hes in the gym. it probably means hes having a big mac.
yoda is right. those 2 minutes tweeting REALLY mess with your wourkout schedule. how r u supposed to get better if u have to tweet a whole 120 seconds 4 or even 5 times a day? impossible
If they were beefing I could understand this article but why bother asking who would you rather follow? Why not just follow both?
Thats how Rey is building his jouno chops “who would you follow on twitter”
I’m sure in the depths of the playoffs any journalist worth his salt couldn’t find ANYTHING more worthwhile to write about…
How about you save this shit for the off season. FFS you honestly can’t think of anything else to fill those dozen lines?
I’ll go with Flynn because he went to college and think he’s a more natural 1 guard. Jenningd defecting to Europe has always turned me off to him.
[diaryofamiseducatedblackman.com]
#8 said it best !
I’m goin with Yung Buck simply because he responded to one of my tweets before and JFlynn did not..
“If they were beefing I could understand this article but why bother asking who would you rather follow? Why not just follow both?
Yoda hasn’t had a good BM in weeks so he’s a little crabby. Twitter is simply another tool to communicate. Its the same as if he was writing a personal diary except he sends copies to different folks. Bottom line is nobody has a right to dictate what anyone does on their own time, especially if its legal and not bothering anyone.
What the heck is up with this gay a$$ who would you follow on tweeter stuff??? What has this world come to and this is stuff that females or little kids say. Grown A$$ men talking about who they would follow??? lmaol. I’m from the M I A and real men dont talk about who they would follow on tweeter. If aint Beyonce or Alicia Keys showing at least some half naked pics. I mean seriously! Could you imagine 1 of your boys coming over to ur crib to hang out and than he bust out with “who would you follow on tweeter out of 2 dudes” without thinking this dude might be gay and telling him to get the heck out ur house… Thats y dimes should hire me but they probably cant afford me and thats y they have these cheap writers. I would have this thing popping with battles of who would you rather date sweet 16 elimination style with some of the baddest woman in the game. But some people get suckered into gay chats like this instead of thinking what this guy might really be trying to get me to talk about…
sporty-j is gay.
wow, this is dumb. thought they were ripping on each other or something, boring
What a corny article
sports jay is right. I could care the fuck less what 20 yrd Brandon Jennings is doing in his free time. I’d rather fuck bitches and watch the playoffs. Get off there dicks . Who cares