Twitter’s AI Got Tricked By Everyone Making The Same Joke After The Lakers Drafted Bronny James To Play With LeBron

For weeks, there was speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers would use the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Bronny James and pair him up with his father, LeBron. That ended up coming to fruition on Thursday night in the second round of the NBA Draft, as the team took the guard out of USC.

Whether or not Bronny makes it in the NBA remains to be seen — it’s worth mentioning that, for how unique his freshman year was with the Trojans, guys who get picked in the 50s rarely go on to be effective NBA players. Still, it’s essentially a free roll of the dice on a guy with legitimate NBA upside that also makes LeBron happy, so the Lakers were probably very happy to do this. And understandably, folks on Twitter made plenty of jokes about the selection, with one in particular gaining a ton of traction.

It’s an easy joke to make, and Savannah James seems like she found it pretty funny, too.

Here’s the fun twist in all of this: It turns out Twitter’s AI chatbot, Grok, got fooled into thinking something serious was going on. Grok, among other things, summarizes news on the platform based on what people post, but one of its issues is that it can have a hard time understanding when something is, you know, real. As such, this happened:

Safe to say, this technology still has some wrinkles that need to be ironed out.

