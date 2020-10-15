Report: Tyronn Lue Will Be The Next Head Coach Of The Clippers

Ty Lue will become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, replacing Doc Rivers after serving as Rivers’ lead assistant this season, according to a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Lue, who had reportedly been among the front-runners since the Clippers parted ways with Rivers in late September, will receive a five-year contract from the team.

The deal will give Lue security into the future even as the Clippers aim to nail down long-term commitments from superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after a disappointing second-round playoff loss. Lue’s task will be to shore up a team that reportedly suffered from turmoil all season long and severely underperformed in the NBA Bubble this summer.

Lue also is now off the board for Houston and New Orleans, who had both expressed significant interest in him in recent days. While Lue takes over the top seat on the Clippers’ coaching staff, he will bring with him newly signed lead assistant Chauncey Billups, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Billups had been a candidate for head coaching positions around the league as well this offseason.

Los Angeles heads into an offseason still among the favorites for the 2021 NBA championship and has now added an experienced head coach in Lue who has championship pedigree and the ability, like Rivers and Billups, to connect with players as a former NBA contributor himself.