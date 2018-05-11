Getty Image

The Boston Celtics struck gold in the 2017 NBA Draft, as they moved down to No. 3 and selected Duke wing Jayson Tatum. While he was expected to be a solid scorer, no one expected Tatum to be as good as he’s been for the Celtics this postseason. Tatum is averaging 18.8 points per game during the playoffs, the scoring average for anyone in the green and white.

The easy comparison for Tatum — a gifted, advanced, and technically sound wing scorer — coming out of college was Paul Pierce, and that as amplified as he ended up in Boston. Obviously that seemed a bit unfair at first, because comparing a teenager to a future Hall of Fame inductee is a high bar, but Tatum has shown flashes of backing that up.

Among the list of people who think this is an appropriate comparison is Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. He’s really familiar with Tatum’s game, as the two are cousins. Dave McMenain of ESPN wrote a story about their relationship, which included Lue showering praise upon his cousin’s game.