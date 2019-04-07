Getty Image

When UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford on New Year’s Eve it gave them a huge head start on their search for a replacement. So why is it that three months later they’re still without a head coach? Well, because according to CBS Sports Gary Parrish, they’re currently in the process of an incredibly dumb coaching search.

Parrish ripped apart UCLA for how their search has consisted of going after high-level coaches that would have no interest in joining them such as Kentucky’s John Calipari. After saying no to UCLA, Calipari signed a lifetime conract extension. So after striking out on that level, it should’ve been time to reassess where they are as a program and what they should be looking for in a coach, and, briefly, it appeared they had done that.

According to the L.A Times, the coach they decided on was TCU’s Jamie Dixon. They reached the point where reports were saying they were close to a deal and all they had to do was dot the i’s, cross the t’s, and pay the $8 million buyout. Wait, was that about a buyout?