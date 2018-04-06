Udonis Haslem Trolled Hawks Fans By Getting Chick-Fil-A One Day After Costing Them Free Food

Udonis Haslem is not a popular guy in Atlanta right now. That might not be the case all the time — perhaps the fine folks in the ATL really like Udonis Haslem under all other circumstances — but after what went down during the game between the Hawks and the Heat on Wednesday night, it’s easy to see why he wouldn’t be held in especially high regard.

Of course, the incident we’re talking about involved Haslem costing Hawks fans free food from Chick-fil-A. Atlanta has a promotion where if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws, fans get chicken sandwiches. Haslem stepped to the line in a Heat blowout, and as is usually the case in blowouts, the fans wanted to get something positive out of it.

That thing would be free Chick-fil-A. Haslem missed the first, which led to those in the crowd exploding. Haslem, being a grizzled veteran with a few rings, rose to the occasion, canning his second free throw and telling the fans to quiet down.

