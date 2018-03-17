Twitter Was Flooded With Adorable Photos Of Golden Retrievers After UMBC Upset Virginia

#Dogs #Twitter
03.17.18 34 mins ago

@alex_walheim on Twitter

The UMBC Retrievers are the talk of the college basketball world right now after the fight they put up against Virginia on Friday night produced one of the most surprising upsets in basketball history.

The Retrievers’ win sent hoops fans into a frenzy, but also a chance to show off some very good dogs on social media as the upset bid went from potential history to reality. As Virginia continued to fade and the Retrievers lead grew to as much as 20, social media was flooded with photos of golden retrievers.

Now, UMBC’s mascot is technically a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, specifically, but those are not nearly as prevalent as their golden brethren and no one should complain about pictures of good dogs anyways. As Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post pointed out, it was started by the very feisty UMBC Athletics Twitter account, which was a lot of fun on Friday night.

