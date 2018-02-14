The Trailer For Kyrie Irving’s ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie Is Finally Here

#Kyrie Irving
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

In 2018, it’s not all that absurd to see a commercial get turned into a movie. This summer, Kyrie Irving will go from the world of advertising to the silver screen, as he’ll take his Uncle Drew persona to Hollywood.

Earlier this month, Temple Hill Productions announced that they’d acquired the rights to the Uncle Drew movie from Pepsi in order to to produce a full-length feature film. The film is described as “a love letter to basketball,” seen through the eyes of Irving’s Uncle Drew character.

On Wednesday, Temple Hill and Lionsgate studios released the first salvo in what will be a war on the summer films. The Uncle Drew teaser trailer that we never thought we needed has finally hit the internet, and it’s as glorious as we hoped.

