Under Armour

LAS VEGAS — Terrance Ferguson has been wearing Under Armour sneakers since he was a freshman in high school at Prime Prep Academy in Dallas, Texas six years ago, which means he’s seen the evolution of Under Armour’s hoops line like few others.

“It was my first year in the national championships when we first went to Under Armour, like out of nowhere, and I swear those shoes felt like bricks just to start off,” Ferguson said with a laugh. “It wasn’t the best-looking shoe, but over the years I swear I feel like they got better each and every year, and I have a lot of favorite Under Armour shoes, but by far, this has to be my favorite one, the HOVR Havoc. By far.”

Ferguson was among Under Armour’s NBA contingent that also included Josh Jackson, Dennis Smith Jr., and Will Barton that came through Las Vegas last month to debut the HOVR Havoc to a group of media at the Hardwood Suite inside the Palms. The HOVR Havoc is the first basketball shoe in Under Armour’s line to incorporate the HOVR cushioning system over from their running shoes, and it balances introducing new technology with following the trends that have become popular in the basketball sneaker industry.

The Havoc features the bootie design that has become the preferred structure of most every major basketball sneaker on the market, along with a knit upper to give it a snug fit while also remaining lightweight. Like most other companies, though, Under Armour is trying to figure out the best ways to stabilize the foot while not sacrificing the comfort and lighter weight the knit provides.

Nearly every sneaker on the market today is battling this in various ways, particularly with how to keep the forefoot from sliding and shifting when making sharp cuts and sudden changes of direction. There have been many different attempts in recent signature hoops shoes to fix that problem, from the strap across the forefoot of the Nike PG1 (removed on the PG2 in favor of added support in that area) to the synthetic toecap on the adidas Harden Vol. 1 (which disappeared on the Vol. 2, but will have parts of it returning for the Vol. 3).

Leon Gu served as the lead designer on the HOVR Havoc and spent hours testing sneakers with athletes and filming them in slow motion to look at where the shoes were being put under the most stress. His approach was to target the main points of pressure with reinforced support, while also limiting the amount of added synthetic material to the minimum necessary to provide support in those areas to maintain the shoe’s flexibility and lightweight. The Havoc features a very thin synthetic toecap that still allows for minor stretching but prevents the foot from shifting. The outside of the forefoot along the lacing features a support panel, along with a smaller support panel on the inside where the ball of the foot sits.

By keeping the major paneling from stretching across the entire the entire foot, the weight added is negligible while still targeting the key areas where extra pressure and tension will be added in basketball movement. The heel cup on the back provides stability in the heel, and wider lacing adds to that form fit and lateral stability.