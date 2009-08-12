UNDRCRWN “Nasty” Tee

08.12.09 9 years ago 3 Comments

You know our people at UNDRCRWN always come through to get you fresh. But just when you thought this was an ode to Ms. Jackson, they’re here to prove you wrong! Everything from the name down to the lettering represents Queens’ finest!

As for the number 69 across the back? Get your mind out of the gutter! This is UNDRCRWN’s own special nod to a momentous year in NY baseball. This tee is currently available for purchase in blue, white and kelly green on www.UNDRCRWN.com.

