UNDRCRWN’s “It’s Always Showtime” Collection

Just in time for warmer temperatures, UNDRCRWN is releasing their first delivery for Spring 2010, aptly titled the “It’s Always Showtime” collection. Drawing inspiration from Cali-centric flavor, music and sports culture of the early 90s, you’d be crazy to not pick up at least one piece from the line.

As you can see below, the spring lookbook showcases a range of styles that include Nylon Jackets, Organic Crew Neck Sweaters, T-Shirts and Hats. From the signature caricature tees to the retro-fitted sweaters, each piece combines humor, sport and style in a way that is uniquely UNDRCRWN. This season, they pay respect to the OG’s, the innovators and the unexpected champions.

The “It’s Always Showtime” collection will be available in stores this week, and on www.UNDRCRWN.com.

What’s your favorite piece from the collection?

