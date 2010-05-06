Up For Grabs: A Pair Of Almost 7-Footers

You’re a college basketball coach, need some talent and have two roster spots available. It’s time to make a move. Today it was announced that North Carolina rising sophomore twins David Wear and Travis Wear are transferring. Get after it.
“We are extremely disappointed that David and Travis are leaving the program,” says UNC coach Roy Williams. “I love both kids and they would have been very important parts of our team next season. It is a significant blow to our team as we had four post players and now we are down to two. They are quality kids and will be quality players.
“Their father called me last night and asked for their release, which came as a complete surprise. I met with both kids in mid-April for our typical end-of-year meetings and together we worked on their development plans for next season. Both David and Travis seemed to be excited about their futures at North Carolina.
“Our coaching staff will look at whatever options are available but it’s hard to replace two quality players at this time.”
Although their stats weren’t crazy this year, neither were the Tar Heels. David averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 27 games while missing the final nine games of the season due to a torn labrum in his left hip. Travis averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 32 games. Seeing as how to two were former high school stars and McDonald’s All-Americans at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., most people believe that the duo will be transferring to a school back home.
What do you think? Why did the twins leave UNC? Where should they transfer?
i’m sure UCLA could use them….they could use just about anything
WOAH, did not see this coming… Both of them are really good college players in my opinion. Is Arizona out of the question?
I’m thinking UCLA or Stanford. Although USC is also good for getting transfers.
I think the question will be which college has the most cap space for purchasing players.
shiiiet…why didnt they put these guys in the game against both of duke’s plumlee bros…that wooda been a sick game
**completely off topic Q for Dime or any1**
how long does shipping take from undrcrwn??I ordered some shit from there a whiiiile ago wen u guys posted the showtime and bird shirts..i still havent gotten it.any1 kno about how long it shood take to ship to jersey?
I am surprised that others haven’t transferred. Usually a great program that has the horrible season and brings in big time recruits each year will see this. I am surprised that it wasn’t one of the guards since it seems they were recruited over. Dexter Strickland is a natural 2 (although small) was playing back up point next year and Roy says he is keeping him there. But, they brought in another pg for next season in Marshall. So now you have Dex, Drew, and Marshall. The first two got significant time last season. If Marshall is the floor general they expect, someone is the odd man out and should bounce.
This would be easier to accept as a UNC fan if Ed Davis wasn’t leaving.
Now J. Henson will have to show and prove what he really is, well that and UNC gets some jumpshooters.
Do we need H. Barnes now more than ever to be a star.
Last West coast guy to leave UNC and transfer to UCLA was Brain Morrison. And he did pretty well at UCLA. Damn you Matt Daugherty. Anyway, Those two should have never went to UNC in the first place. They knew Zeller was there and Ed Davis. Plus, Roy Williams is notorius for recruiting over people. And he sure the hell will recruit over you in a heartbeat (Deon Thompson and Alex Stephensen can vouch for that).
whatever, UNC will be fine and hopefully the Wears go to UCLA and play for the BEST COACH IN COLLEGE (arguments only with Izzo). That way UCLA will be nice again.
Note as a Carolina Fan….We have had a bad history with players from Cali….Thompson didn’t materialize…Stephenson left…quinton thomas enuff said….Larry Drew 2.0 version of QT…And now the Twins Maybe we need to leave Cali alone for a while…just a thought
Twin 7 footers transferrin back to Cali?
I put my money on Stanford. They get all the 7 foot twins
USC…but i bet they go to stanford
Obviously it had something to do with roles, touches, and/or playing time.
UCLA..has to be the spot. Ben Howland is nothing short of taking them two and creating a dynasty for however long they stay there..If they go to USC..I would definitely be suprised but Stanford..I really wouldn’t be suprised…They are definitely good players, I expect nothing but success.
As a Mater Dei alum and current USC student, I hope they come to USC. Fight on!
@ron ron,
I agree. Leave the Cali players alone, but then that destroys the pipeline. Coaches dont like doing that.
IU… up and coming program with a great coach (tom crean) who needs a ton of help in the next few years and they would definitely be in the starting lineup as soon as they are eligible… and probably the go to guys along with mo creak… Lets face it tom pritchard doesnt look like a big ten starting center
THEY WERE NOMORE THANB AVERAGE AT BEST, NOT IMPACT PLAYERS IF YOU WILL. THEY WERE OVER HYPED TO BEGIN WITH AND SHOULDNT HAVE BEEN MCDONALDS AA ANYHOW BUT WITH THEM COMING FROM MATER DEI (WOW) AND ALL THEY GOTT EXTRA PUB.PLUS THE HOLE TALL TWINS AMOR. NEXT
They were worried about getting playing time with H. Barnes, Henson, and Zeller. I’m like they know they weren’t going to get PT over these guys but they definitely would have gotten PT. I also don’t think the up and down pace fit them really well. They looked lost all year long.
Collins. Lopez. Wear. Black. Latino. White.
Gotta be Stanford to complete the 7-foot twins diversity.
They are going to UCLA I bet.
USC doesnt have any spots for them next year so he isnt going there. Stanford would be best because BEN HOWLAND sucks at developing players and his offensive system is HORRIBLE. Jrue, Westbrook and Collison under achieved and left because of it, not to mention Drew Gordon this year.