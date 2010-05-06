Up For Grabs: A Pair Of Almost 7-Footers

You’re a college basketball coach, need some talent and have two roster spots available. It’s time to make a move. Today it was announced that North Carolina rising sophomore twins David Wear and Travis Wear are transferring. Get after it.

“We are extremely disappointed that David and Travis are leaving the program,” says UNC coach Roy Williams. “I love both kids and they would have been very important parts of our team next season. It is a significant blow to our team as we had four post players and now we are down to two. They are quality kids and will be quality players. “Their father called me last night and asked for their release, which came as a complete surprise. I met with both kids in mid-April for our typical end-of-year meetings and together we worked on their development plans for next season. Both David and Travis seemed to be excited about their futures at North Carolina. “Our coaching staff will look at whatever options are available but it’s hard to replace two quality players at this time.”

Although their stats weren’t crazy this year, neither were the Tar Heels. David averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 27 games while missing the final nine games of the season due to a torn labrum in his left hip. Travis averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 32 games. Seeing as how to two were former high school stars and McDonald’s All-Americans at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., most people believe that the duo will be transferring to a school back home.

What do you think? Why did the twins leave UNC? Where should they transfer?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.