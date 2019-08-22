Team USA’s Hot Shooting Gave Australia Problems In A 102-86 Win

Getty Image

After weeks of healthy speculation surrounding Team USA, they came through with another statement win Thursday at the Marvel Stadium in Australia, blowing the Boomers out 102-86 behind 23 points from Kemba Walker. They’re now 2-0 in their FIBA Basketball World cup exhibition games with a win over Spain as well, and look to be out to prove that much talked about scrimmage loss was, indeed, not a big deal.

Team USA were unable to separate themselves from Australia in the first frame and the Boomers actually led early on in the second quarter. but then the Americans went on a 13-0 run led by Myles Turner, who hit three straight 3-pointers during that run. He ended the night with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and a team high box plus-minus of +26.