Footage Has Surfaced From USA Basketball’s 19-Point Scrimmage Loss To G League And Overseas Players

Associate Editor
08.15.19

Getty Image

USA Basketball hit a bit of a bump in the road during its lead-up to the 2019 World Cup on Wednesday. According to multiple reports out of Los Angeles, the group of players who are competing for one of the 12 roster spots lost to a collection of talent that featured a number of G League and overseas players. It wasn’t particularly close, as the Jeff Van Gundy-led group won by 19 points.

There was a ton of intrigue about how things went down, and thanks to HoopJab, footage from the game has hit the internet. The footage picks up with 6:37 left and the national team trailing, 9-5, so a whole lot ends up happening to get to the final score, 36-17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#USA Basketball
TAGSUSA BASKETBALL
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP