USA Basketball hit a bit of a bump in the road during its lead-up to the 2019 World Cup on Wednesday. According to multiple reports out of Los Angeles, the group of players who are competing for one of the 12 roster spots lost to a collection of talent that featured a number of G League and overseas players. It wasn’t particularly close, as the Jeff Van Gundy-led group won by 19 points.

There was a ton of intrigue about how things went down, and thanks to HoopJab, footage from the game has hit the internet. The footage picks up with 6:37 left and the national team trailing, 9-5, so a whole lot ends up happening to get to the final score, 36-17.