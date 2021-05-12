Victor Oladipo Will Get Season-Ending Surgery On His Quadriceps

Victor Oladipo’s 2020-21 season has come to an end. According to the Miami Heat, Oladipo, who the team acquired at the trade deadline from the Houston Rockets, needs to undergo surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, which will take place on Thursday in New York.

UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time. — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021

It is a heartbreaking turn of events for Oladipo, who tore the same quad back in Jan. 2019 when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers. In that time, the All-Star guard briefly returned to Indiana for a spell in the 2019-20 season before finding himself on the move several times this year. The Pacers sent him to Houston in the trade that netted them Caris LeVert, and after 20 games, the Rockets moved him to Miami. He suited up for the Heat for four games before getting sidelined with an injury.

Oladipo has not looked like the All-Star he was before his injury, averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game for those three teams while connecting on 40.8 percent of his attempts from the field. To make matters worse, Oladipo is getting this surgery right before he hits unrestricted free agency, and had reportedly turned down contract extensions in Indiana and Houston with an eye on getting a lucrative payday this summer.