The San Antonio Spurs won the most important NBA Draft Lottery in the last 20 years. On the heels of a season where the team accrued a 22-60 record, San Antonio was one of the teams with the best odds to pick No. 1 overall this year, and on Tuesday night, we learned that the ping pong balls bounced their way.

As a result, the Spurs are — barring something completely insane — going to take Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft next month. It’s the kind of franchise-changing event that should help lift San Antonio out of a few lean years, and there’s a personal connection for Wembanyama here, too, as he’s close with Spurs legend Tony Parker.

We’ll wait to see Parker’s reaction to the news, but in the meantime, another ex-Spur is pretty stoked about the development. Right after it was announced that San Antonio got the pick, Manu Ginobili took to Twitter and took an immediate victory lap.

One of Wembanyama’s presumed future teammates is excited, too, as Jeremy Sochan welcomed him to San Antonio, although he did not specify the person he was addressing when he tweeted in French.

Bonjour, Je m'appelle Jeremy! Et toi?😼 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 17, 2023

Wembanyama will officially become a Spur on June 22 when the 2023 NBA Draft takes place.