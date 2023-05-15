Here Are The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Odds For Each Team

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is the most anticipated lottery of at least the last decade, as the team that lands the No. 1 pick will bring in a generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama.

This year’s race for lottery balls was hotly contested, as the Pistons, Rockets, and Spurs out-tanked the rest to land the best chances at the French superstar. However, that is still a slim chance (14 percent) and the possibility for a major move for any of the 14 lottery teams is always in the cards. We’ll know shortly after 8 p.m. ET which team has landed the golden ticket to take Wembanyama, who will have their selection of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller at No. 2, and the rest of how the lottery shakes out — with some teams focused more on simply keeping their pick than fully vaulting into the top spot.

Until then, it’s a good time to get familiar with the lottery odds for each team, as well as remember the lottery rules. If a team is not called in the slot they landed by their record, that means they’ve jumped into the top 4 — example: if Oklahoma City is not the team announced at No. 12, they know they’ll have one of the top 4 picks. A team can also not slide more than four places down from their expected slot — ex.: Houston is guaranteed a top-6 pick.

The full lottery odds can be found below:

The league smoothed out the lottery odds in 2019 to give teams a better chance at jumping up, giving the three teams with the worst record a 14 percent chance at the top pick (down from 25 percent for the worst record). Since then, only one team has vaulted from outside the bottom-3 in the league to land the top pick — New Orleans, 2019 (T-8 worst record) — with the last three all coming from the teams with a 14 percent shot. For those looking for hope, the lowest odds to ever land the top pick are 1.52 percent (1993 Magic) and 1.7 percent (2014 Cavs and 2008 Bulls).