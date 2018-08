Byron Mullens might’ve missed the potential game-tying triple in the closing seconds last night, but he did have this highlight. After Kemba Walker had his shot blocked by Josh Smith, Charlotte’s sharp-shooting big man followed it up with a heavy-handed putback finish.

What's the best putback dunk you've ever seen?

