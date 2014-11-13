Video: Damian Lillard Opts For Attitude Over Likeness With “Swingman” Double

This new Swingman sorely lacks the physical attributes that would make him a viable stand-in for the chiseled, 6-3 All-Star. As Lillard notes, though, he’s far more concerned with using a double that shares his relentless need for perfection.
We think he’s found it:
Now that’s commitment.
We’ve already seen Swingman spots featuring Wiggins and Dwight Howard, and there will be more to come starring Kenneth Faried and Joakim Noah. The jerseys retail for $109.95 and are made to look and feel just like the authentic versions your favorite NBA stars wear on the court:
The new adidas NBA Swingman Jerseys are designed with a premium mesh material and new name and number application that more closely replicate the authentic jerseys worn on-court by NBA players in both look and performance. The new jerseys feature a slimmer cut which offers a more tailored, stylish fit.
