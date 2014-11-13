Video: Damian Lillard Opts For Attitude Over Likeness With “Swingman” Double

After watchingSwingman make an epic error of preparation is ensuring his body double is far more committed to the project. In the latest spot for, the Portland Trail Blazers superstar chooses a model who takes character acting to whole ‘nother level.

This new Swingman sorely lacks the physical attributes that would make him a viable stand-in for the chiseled, 6-3 All-Star. As Lillard notes, though, he’s far more concerned with using a double that shares his relentless need for perfection.

We think he’s found it:

Now that’s commitment.

We’ve already seen Swingman spots featuring Wiggins and Dwight Howard, and there will be more to come starring Kenneth Faried and Joakim Noah. The jerseys retail for $109.95 and are made to look and feel just like the authentic versions your favorite NBA stars wear on the court:

The new adidas NBA Swingman Jerseys are designed with a premium mesh material and new name and number application that more closely replicate the authentic jerseys worn on-court by NBA players in both look and performance. The new jerseys feature a slimmer cut which offers a more tailored, stylish fit.

Check out more pics of the new Swingman jerseys on the next page…