Video: Derrick Favors Goes All-Out For Epic Block Of Brandon Bass Dunk

01.26.15 4 years ago

If the Utah Jazz are to come all the way back from a 24-point halftime deficit, they’ll need more plays like from Derrick Favors. Watch the underrated young big man sell out and fully extend for a sick block of Brandon Bass’ dunk attempt early in his team’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Awesome.

Utah is currently on a massive run late in the third quarter and has cut Boston’s lead to five. Favors has 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

