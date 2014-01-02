Video: Kevin Durant Won’t Even Let His Niece Get A Bucket

The Oklahoma City Thunder were off last night after a tough loss to the Trail Blazers bookended a streak where they had won 13-of-14 games through the month of December after losing to the same Blazers in Portland earlier in the month. Kevin Durant was kicking it with his niece on the night off before the Nets come to OKC tonight. As you’ll see from KD’s Instagram upload, he was locked in on defense, even as his cute kin tried to drop a bucket like Uncle KD.

This isn’t new for Durant; he was reluctant to ease up for little kids at his camp this past summer, and he doesn’t spare his niece here.

Durant captioned the IG video, “Whoopin up on my shorty(niece),” and we can’t help but think about Adam Sandler playing dodgeball in Billy Madison. “Now you’re all in big, BIG trouble.”

[h/t For The Win]

