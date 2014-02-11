Video: LeBron James’ Post Practice Dunk Show

The 2014 Dunk Contest is set with some huge names, including three all-stars, particpating in this year’s event in New Orleans. But people want more, bigger names and bigger stars. The dream for many is LeBron James‘ participation in this year’s Dunk Contest during this year’s All-Star weekend in New Orleans this year. He won’t, but that didn’t stop James from giving an impromptu display of his dunking ability after practice in Phoenix on Monday.

Video of James and his teammates, including a genuinely excited-looking Dwyane Wade, was captured by sports360az.com.

In the video, James is tossing it off the side and front walls with enough velocity, timing and precision to get up for the dunk after one bounce.

This is a lot harder than James makes it look, though.

He won’t ever be in the Dunk Contest at this point in his career, so LeBron’s dunking mystique continues to grow as these little exhibitions trickle out to the public.

Would LeBron win the Dunk Contest no problem?

