Mike Bibby has always had some of the nicest player exclusive Jordans in the league. But last night, Dwyane Wade wasn’t feeling them. At one point, Bibby lost his shoe, and instead of leaving it be, Wade picked it up and tossed it down towards the Heat bench. Pretty funny.

Should this be some type of game delay called on the Heat?

