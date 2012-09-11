Video: NBA 2K13 Developer Insight #4 – MyCAREER

What used to be MyPLAYER is now MyCAREER, and NBA 2K13 is bringing much more than a simple name change to the new mode this year. One of the cool new features will be GM sit-downs, where you can request a meeting with the team’s brass and air out your problems (long-time 2K players will probably recall a similar function from years past). The press conference feature was also expanded, and you can even choose which endorsement company you want to sign with (everything looks super deep and versatile). This new video won’t get you as hyped as yesterday’s epic joint will, but it’s still interesting to check out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is this your favorite mode in the game?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.