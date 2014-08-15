Video: Pharrell Williams Talks NBA 2K15 Soundtrack

08.15.14 4 years ago

Grammy-winning crooner and super producer, Pharrell Williams was pegged with curating the NBA 2K15 soundtrack. He came up with a variegated mix featuring popular contemporary acts like Lorde and The Black Keys, but also features 1980s hip hop acts, A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes and Public Enemy, plus R&B heavyweight Lauryn Hill. In a video released today, Pharrell discusses what particular feature or theme connects the seemingly disparate artists.

Pharrell, whose iconic Grammy Buffalo Hat was auctioned at over $44K for charity, might seem to have his hands dipped all sorts of things mediums, but the one component which unites it all is his undying love of music.

That same mentality is obvious when he talks about the soundtrack he came up with for the NBA 2K15 soundtrack. Williams talks about how each performer influences his own sound, but the one thing all the track on the soundtrack have in common are the “kinesthetic appeal,” whether it be “chords that take you somewhere, or a melody takes you somewhere, or a drum pattern that takes you wherever…” Listen to Pharrell explain his choices.

Here’s a reminder of the pastiche of musicians featured as the backdrop for the award-winning video game.

