Video: Watch the Sixers Punk Their Rookies

#Philadelphia 76ers #Video
03.02.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Feeling great coming off NBA All-Star Weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to punk their two rookies, Nikola Vucevic and Lavoy Allen, by letting them run out to the court in Detroit earlier in the week all by themselves. I love how they never turn around; so trusting!

Rookie hazing always leads to some hilarious moments and its good to see Coach Doug Collins, who is known for running a tight ship, let’s these moments happen during the season.

