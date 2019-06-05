Vince Carter Announces The 2019-20 NBA Season Will Be His Last

Getty Image

Vince Carter seems like he’s immortal, but as we all know, Father Time is undefeated. That’s why despite the fact that he’s perpetually pushing off retirement, Carter is going to hang them up eventually. On Wednesday afternoon, we learned exactly when that is going to be.

Carter appeared on ESPN’s The Jump and revealed that he plans on playing one more season and retiring at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

“I got one more in me, one more run in me,” Carter said.

When asked by Rachel Nichols if he did, indeed, only plan on playing one more year, Carter confirmed that that’s his plan. Coming back for one final season would let Carter sit atop the NBA’s record book for the most time spent in the league, as 2019-20 would be his 22nd campaign in the Association.

Carter is an unrestricted free agent, and unlike older players who have bounced around hunting for a ring in their later years, he’s relished the opportunity to suit up for younger teams that could use a veteran presence — his last three teams have been Memphis, Sacramento, and Atlanta. We’ll have to see if he follows this script again for his last year, but let’s be honest: if there’s any sense of justice in the world, Vince Carter’s final year in the NBA will be spent as a member of the Toronto Raptors.