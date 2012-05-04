Vince Carter Discusses Being Called The Best Dunker Ever

#Vince Carter
05.04.12 6 years ago

Every once in a while, Vince Carter has to remind us. He can still do it. Last night, he powered through the lane against OKC and put down a rendition of the spike dunk that was a mind-bending staple of his earlier years in Toronto and New Jersey. Those shots of adrenaline are few and far in-between nowadays with VC looking all of his 35 years of age. But when they come, they’re still spectacular to see, and when we put together our recent list of the top 20 dunkers in the NBA, Carter was right on the edge. Pretty good for a guy who’s supposed to be washed up, right?

Back when Carter was running SportsCenters, everyone didn’t always agree that he was the best dunker of all time. Michael Jordan is still MJ, and because of his legend, he also gets overrated as a dunker. Then others would say Dominique Wilkins or Shawn Kemp just to be different. However, eventually Carter’s reel of slams became so ridiculous we had to admit the obvious.

Recently, The Oklahoman spoke to Carter about his status as a high-flyer:

Question: How does it feel to be widely considered the best dunker of all time?
Vince Carter: “Oh man, I don’t know. That’s says a lot. I just think of all the players who’ve electrified the NBA for years. Dominique (Wilkins), M.J., Larry Nance, Kenny Walker. I mean, it’s always a great feeling. But it’s always a debate. Even with my friends I argue back and forth.”

Which dunkers were you a fan of?
“I was a Dominique fan. I’m a Dr. J fan No. 1. But I studied the art of the dunk for so long. I still have VHS tapes of dunk contests from back in the day that I used to watch to understand the thinking behind every dunk that they were doing. That’s how I approached it, like what was Dominique trying to get out of the two-hand windmill dunk? Was he just doing it to say, ‘Hey, I can do a two-hand windmill dunk?’ Or was he showing technique? I’m more into the technical side. I feel like you understand more about the move that he was trying to do. You have more of an appreciation for it.”

Carter went on to say his favorite dunk of all time was the Olympic slam over 7-2 Frederic Weiss, which is considered THE single greatest dunk in any game. Carter still has no idea how it happened. He still can’t explain it.

There are some fans who refuse to give Carter credit because they believed he never reached his potential. But as simply a dunker, you can’t deny him. He is the G.O.A.T.

Do you think VC is the best dunker ever?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagFrederic WeissLatest NewsVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP