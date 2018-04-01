Vince Carter Apologized To The Warriors For The Foul That Injured Patrick McCaw

04.01.18

Getty Image

The Warriors getting a win over the Kings on Saturday night was the furthest thing from anyones minds after the game as all thoughts were on the status of Patrick McCaw, who had been stretchered off the court late in the third quarter after falling hard on his back.

McCaw caught the ball on a baseline cut and rose for a dunk when Vince Carter rotated over and clipped his legs, causing McCaw to lose his balance and fall to the floor directly on his back. The scary fall left players from both teams extremely emotional, none more so than Carter who was comforted by Steve Kerr while McCaw was being placed on a stretcher.

Carter would eventually go over to the Warriors bench and offer an apology to the team, and after the game Carter and Warriors players discussed the incident while they were all still awaiting word on McCaw’s status. Carter didn’t divulge much about his conversation with Golden State, but just noted he apologized and that he hopes McCaw will be alright, being a young player with a bright future ahead of him.

