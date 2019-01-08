Vince Carter Would Like To Return For A Record-Setting 22nd NBA Season

01.08.19 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Longevity in the NBA is exceedingly rare. This is true for a number of reasons. For starters, it’s reserved for only the most elite players on the planet, the top one percent. Then, even if you do make it to the league, there’s no guarantee you’ll stay there.

Injuries, lack of opportunities, declining skill sets, apathy, atrophy, all of these forces are working against you. Which is why it’s so astonishing to see a guy like Vince Carter, who at the age of 41 (he’ll turn 42 later this month) is currently playing in his 21st NBA season.

Better yet, he has no plans to retire anytime soon. Carter may have lost a step or two over the years, but he’s still able to give his current team, the Atlanta Hawks, quality minutes off the bench and, perhaps more important, offer mentoring for the younger guys on the roster.

