Vince Carter Scored His 25,000th Career Point With A Dunk

Some players age more gracefully than others. Some enter the twilight of their careers just happy to still be playing basketball at a high level in the NBA, on a team where they’re wanted and in a situation where they’re still given an opportunity to make an impact.
Vince Carter has been a shining example of that. He’s bounced around to numerous teams late in his career, but the point is that he’s just happy to be a productive, contributing member of an NBA team. Oh yeah, and the 41-year-old vet still has more hops than half of the league.
So it couldn’t be more fitting that he logged his 25,000th career point on Wednesday night with a two-hand jam in the lane, and to put the icing on top, it came during the Hawks’ game against his former team, the Toronto Raptors, just as time was expiring.
Join The Discussion: Log In With