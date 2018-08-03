Getty Image

Vince Carter is going to make history this season. When Carter takes the floor for the Atlanta Hawks, he’ll tie Robert Parrish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, and (whenever he plays his first game) Dirk Nowitzki as the only players in league history to spend 21 seasons in the Association. It’s quite the accomplishment and a testament to how well Carter has been able to take care of his body to perform at an NBA-caliber level for more than two decades.

However, as the adage goes, father time is undefeated. Carter understands this, and on Thursday, the future Hall of Fame inductee revealed that he’s almost positive that he has one more year left in him.

“I say it’s my last year and honestly I fight with it every day,” Carter told the media on a call regarding his upcoming role as an in-game analyst for the upcoming Jr. NBA World Championship. “My friends, family, associates, they’re all like ‘man, you don’t really know,’ and I honestly sometimes don’t think I know. I think this is my last year playing. I feel great, but sometimes you just know when it’s time. If you asked me this, probably, last month, I was like ‘nah man, I can give it another year, because I know I can.’ I’m pretty much ninety-something percent sure.”